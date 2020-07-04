Reynoldsburg man killed in Athens crash

ATHENS, OH (WCMH) — Troopers say a man from Reynoldsburg was killed after he was ejected from a vehicle in Athens.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, at about 2:30am, Saturday, a 21-year-old man from Columbus was driving a 2012 Jeep Wrangler, southbound on Stewart Street near E. Union Street, in Athens, when the driver took a sudden left turn into a parking lot and struck a curb.

Troopers say the Jeep had an excessive number of passengers, and one of them, Dion Terrance Hill-Delaney, 24, of Reynoldsburg, was ejected from the vehicle.

He was taken to O’Bleness Hospital where he died from his injuries.

Troopers continue to investigate, but say alcohol could have been a factor in the crash.