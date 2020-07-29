Reynoldsburg football activities shut down due to COVID-19

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (WCMH)– Reynoldsburg schools have halted football activities indefinitely due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases, the football program announced.

“In light of recent events and rising Covid-19 cases in the local area, all Reynoldsburg Junior High and High School football activities are cancelled until further notice starting July 29th,” the football program posted on their website.

Announcement: In light of recent events & rising covid-19 cases in the local area, we are shutting down all Reynoldsburg Football activities starting July 29th. This shut down is for 7th-12th grade football and will be in effect until further notice. #allinthistogether #reynproud — Raider Nation (@ReynoldsburgFB) July 28, 2020

The football program did not say if any players or coaches have tested positive for the virus in their post.