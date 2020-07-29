Reynoldsburg football activities shut down due to COVID-19

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (WCMH)– Reynoldsburg schools have halted football activities indefinitely due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases, the football program announced.
“In light of recent events and rising Covid-19 cases in the local area, all Reynoldsburg Junior High and High School football activities are cancelled until further notice starting July 29th,” the football program posted on their website.
The football program did not say if any players or coaches have tested positive for the virus in their post.