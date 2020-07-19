Reynoldsburg drowning victim, 19, ‘lit up the room with his big, huge smile’

BLACKLICK, Ohio (WCMH) – Christian Harrison, 19, spent much of his time with friends and family at Vineyard Community Church in Reynoldsburg. He helped teach the children’s ministry, coach youth soccer, and was becoming more involved in adult ministry since finishing high school.

“Christian was the guy who lit up the room with his big, huge smile,” remembers Pastor Chip Richardson.

Richardson explained Harrison was part of a close-knit group hoping to honor teens who missed out on prom and graduation because of the COVID-19 health crisis.

Saturday, a church member was hosting 15-20 teens and young adults at a home on Kesegs Way in the Colts Neck subdivision near Blacklick. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said the group was swimming in a large retention pond behind the house around 9:30 p.m. Saturday when Harrison went underwater and never resurfaced.

Water rescue efforts became a recovery mission when Harrison had been missing for several hours. The Jefferson Township Fire Department and a dive team from the Sheriff’s Office searched the pond until 2:30 a.m. Sunday. They temporarily suspended the operation until 9:30 a.m. Sunday and eventually recovered the teen’s body at 12:15 p.m.

“It’s extreme sadness for sure,” said Pastor Richardson. “For me, it’s a great loss. There’s great hope knowing he’s in heaven. But there are a lot of students and student leaders who need some help right now.”

Richardson explained he was helping student leaders process the loss in a small group at the church Sunday, while several other pastors and Sheriff’s Office chaplains counseled family and witnesses during the water recovery. He hoped Harrison’s legacy would be defined by his life.

“I hope that he is remembered as the guy with the big smile that wanted to make sure that everyone had what they needed,” Pastor Richardson said.

The church is working out details for a memorial service for Harrison.