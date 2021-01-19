Reynoldsburg credit processing center to close, 110 lose jobs

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (WCMH) — A credit processing center located in Reynoldsburg is set to close by the end of October, resulting in 110 employees being laid off.

Alliance Data Card Services, located on Americana Parkway, announced it would begin laying off employees beginning July 16 and finish by Oct. 1, with the location permanently closing on Oct. 31.

In a filing with the state’s Department of Job and Family Services, the company stated it would be outsourcing the majority of the job functions performed at the Reynoldsburg location.

Employees being laid off would be eligible for severance and outplacement benefits.

“Significantly more card members are choosing to pay their bills online instead of by mail, resulting in high overhead costs for declining volumes of work in our CPCs,” the company wrote in the state filing.