Reynoldsburg City Council member becomes first Nepali-Bhutanese elected official in the country

REYNOLDSBURG, OH (WCMH)– After a ceremonial swearing-in last week, the new members of Reynoldsburg City Council took office today. And the change is historic.

Angie Jenkins, Meredith Lawson-Rowe and Shanette Strickland become the first African-American women to serve on city council. And Bhuwan Pyakurel becomes the first Nepali-Bhutanese elected official in the country.

Lawson-Rowe says the new council better reflects the population of the Reynoldsburg community.

“Change sometimes is difficult but we must embrace it,” Lawson-Rowe said. “Reynoldsburg’s population was not reflected on council and while we were out knocking on doors we heard from our neighbors that they wanted our city leadership to be more inclusive.”

The three women ran for council as a team, using the hashtag #WomenOfReynoldsburg and knocking on thousands of doors to try to inspire residents to vote.

“I think that there are women in Reynoldsburg that are energized to see us on city council,” Jenkins said. “I feel as though they feel that they have a voice now on city council.”

Shanette Strickland says residents were ready for a change.

“Women are at the forefront right now and electing three African-American women that’s historical for Reynoldsburg,” Strickland said. “And we’re ready, we’re ready to represent just not women but everyone here in Reynoldsburg.”

Strickland, Jenkins and Lawson-Rowe all say that communication, transparency and building stronger relationships with neighboring communities will be among their priorities for the year ahead.

Bhuwan Pyakurel is park of a growing population of Bhutanese in Reynoldsburg. He calls his election the most significant achievement of his life.

“This is possible only in this country,” Pyakurel said. “I don’t think in any other country around the globe this is possible.”

Pyakurel was 11 years old when his family was forced to flee Bhutan for a refugee camp in Nepal. He lived in the camp for 18 years before being resettled to the United States.

“Ten years ago we came to this country with 15 dollars in our hand – that’s all,” Pyakurel says.

He says he is now living the American dream with good jobs, good schools and more.

“We have a house, we have cars, we have a decent bank balance, and I have some money in the stock market so what else do you need, what else is American dream if this is not,” Pyakurel said. “And on top of that, I also got an opportunity to serve the community, serve the country that has given me so…” he stops talking as tears well up in his eyes.

“This gives hope,” Pyakurel said. “This gives inspiration. This is the way forward for larger immigrant and refugee communities in the United States.”