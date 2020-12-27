Reward offered for porch pirate in Licking County

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — Licking County Crime Stoppers is hoping the public can help catch a suspect who stole a number of packages from a porch in Harrison Township earlier this month.

Licking County Crime Stoppers released a home surveillance video that shows the man picking up a pile of packages from the entry area of a home on the 4500 block of Refugee Road before running across a large field across from the home.

The Licking County Sheriff’s Office said the theft took place Dec. 17.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to call Licking County Crime Stoppers at 740-349-6888.

