Reward offered for Licking County theft of 25 i-Phones, cash from store

NEWARK, Ohio (WCMH) — Licking County Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of suspects in an armed robbery of a cell phone store in Newark.

According to crime stoppers, a man entered the T-Mobile store on North 21st Street Friday at approximately 7:35 p.m.

The man allegedly pointed a gun at an employee and ordered him to go into the back room where a safe was located.

Crime stoppers said at this point, a second suspect entered the store.

The men fled the store with an undisclosed amount of money and 25 i-Phone 12s.

Anyone with information on this crime is urged to call the Licking County Crime Stoppers at 740-349-6888.

