Reward offered for information leading to arrest of credit card theft suspects

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus police are asking the public for help to find suspects accused of multiple crimes, including using stolen credit cards to purchase gift cards at a Kroger store in Powell.

The incident occurred on Oct. 10 and a witness near the grocery store provided EDM1072 as the Ohio license plate on the Ford F-150 vehicle in which the suspects were observed leaving, according to Crime Stoppers.

The same suspects are believed to be involved in a similar crime in Upper Arlington on Oct. 12.

These suspects are believed to be involved in multiple thefts from vehicles in Powell, Upper Arlington, and Columbus, officials said.

Click here to see surveillance photos of the suspects.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for any information leading to the arrest and/or indictment of the person(s) responsible for this crime.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477) or visit the Crime Stoppers website and e-mail your tip. You may also submit a tip by downloading our new free P3 Tips mobile app available on the iOS and Android platforms. Crime Stoppers no longer takes tips via text message.

