Ross Co. Humane Society offers reward for information after dog found dead in abandoned carrier

(Photo: Ross County Humane Society)

ROSS COUNTY, OH (WCMH) — Officials with the Ross County Humane Society are offering a reward for information about the person who abandoned a dog in a carrier.  

According to a Facebook post by the Ross County Humane Society, the body of a dog was found Tuesday morning, in a locked abandoned carrier along Hospital Road.  

A $500 reward is being offered for information that will lead to the prosecution of the person or persons who abandoned the dog, according to the post.  

“There is no acceptable reason for this to have happened,” the Facebook post reads.  

Anyone with information on this incident can call the Ross County Dog Warden at 740-772-5929. 

