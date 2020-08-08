Reward of up to $5,000 offered for information on fire set to State Teacher Retirement System building

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus Division of Fire Investigators, working jointly with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying and locating the individuals responsible for setting fire to the State Teacher Retirement System building in Columbus.

ATF is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to the identification, arrest, and successful prosecution of the individuals responsible for this fire.

On May 30, at approximately 9:30 p.m., several individuals set fire to items outside the STRS building located at 275 E. Broad St. in Columbus, causing approximately $500,000 in damage to the building, which is owned by the State of Ohio.

Anyone with information about this incident or knowing the identity of the persons of interest should contact ATF at 1-888-ATF-TIPS (888-283-8477). Individuals may also email ATFTips@atf.gov, or contact ATF through its website at www.atf.gov/contact/atf-tips.

Tips may also be submitted to ATF using the ReportIt® app, available on both Google Play and the Apple App Store, or by visiting www.reportit.com.