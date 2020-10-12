Reward of $1,000 after storage facility burglary

Do you know who broke into a Newark storage unit? $1,000 reward offered leading to an arrest.

NEWARK, Ohio (WCMH) — Burglars broke into a storage unit in the 200 block of Northtowne Court in Newark, and now Licking County Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for arrest.

The burglars stole coolers and a circular saw this summer, says Licking County Crime Stoppers in a news release.

“Licking County Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in a breaking and entering at a storage facility in Newark. The Newark Division of Police reports, between Aug. 20 and Sept. 1, suspect(s) broke into a storage unit in the 200 block of Northtowne Court and stole coolers and a circular saw,” the release said.

Anyone with information is urged to call Licking County Crime Stoppers at 740-349-6888. A coding system will protect the caller’s identity, but allows for the reward to be issued if an arrest is made.