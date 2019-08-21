Review of Columbus Division of Police finds over half of black employees experienced discrimination

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The City of Columbus Wednesday released the results of a review of the Columbus Division of Police, conducted by third-party consulting firm Matrix Consulting.

A press release from the city highlights key findings from the 300+ page report in a list of bullet points. Included first in that list is the finding that the overall perception of the department is very high (80 percent) though it drops to 61 percent among black residents. The second bullet point reveals 51 percent of black employees have experienced discrimination, and “gender bias and sexual orientation appear to be issues as well” when it comes to disparities in the division.

Below are the key findings as presented in the release from the city:

Disparities in the perception of policing: While overall perceptions of CPD are very high (80%), the positive perceptions drop significantly among black residents (61%).

Disparities in the Division: Perceptions of bias and discrimination within CPD vary greatly. 51% of black employees have experienced discrimination. Gender bias and sexual orientation appear to be issues, as well.

Supervision: While Matrix found policies and training at CPD are excellent, implementation of these policies and procedures is inconsistent.

Deployment: Matrix suggested ways to improve deployment of officers to assure that appropriate number of officers are on duty at the right time.

Officer wellness: Matrix found significant room for enhancing officer well-being, including expanding the definition of trauma and continuing to instill a stronger cultural understanding around the need for psychological care.

Seniority: Special assignments and promotions are based too heavily on seniority instead of merit.

“We hired an independent third-party consulting firm to conduct an operational review of the Columbus Division of Police through the lens of 21st century policing. Matrix Consulting has worked with our officers, community members and city staff over the last year to develop the report that we are making available to you today,” said Mayor Ginther. “I look forward to digesting the report more fully and implementing strategies for a stronger Columbus.”

“We heard the report from Matrix today on challenges and changes for the Division of Police. This is a step in the right direction towards taking responsibility and taking action to build a police operation that protects and respects all residents,” said Council President Shannon G. Hardin. “Council members have many questions, and we look forward to hearing from the Mayor’s Safety Commission and residents in the coming weeks about what needs to happen next to make reforms a reality.”

“After decades working to bridge the divides between public safety officers and neighborhood residents, I’m committed to realistic reforms needed in Columbus and will help make sure we start planning now to provide the proper resources in the next budget,” said Councilmember and Public Safety Chair Mitchell J. Brown.

Click here to read the full report.