Retired Heath Police officer dies

HEATH, Ohio (WCMH) — A retired Heath Police sergeant died Saturday.

According to the Licking County Sheriff’s Office, Jack Jones passed away Saturday morning.

The sheriff’s office called Jones “a legend in Licking County law enforcement.”

Jones was a United States Marine who served in Vietnam.

The sheriff’s office said Jones “touched the lives of many in our law enforcement community as a firearms instructor and mentor.”

“He was unique and one of a kind, in a positive and respected manner,” the sheriff’s office wrote. “Unconventional at times, but dead on and always hilarious. Your sense of humor, patriotism, dedication to duty, and ever-present pipe in your mouth smile will be sorely missed.”

Jones’ daughter, S. Jones Day, is a detective with the sheriff’s office.

