Retired FBI agent says more info about Mich. governor kidnapping plot could come out

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – The scope of the alleged plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is bigger than first announced.

A hearing in Michigan Tuesday was held for the men the FBI allege were behind the plot.

Nothing about coronavirus or other governors was mentioned in the affidavit filed last week, but during the hearing, a special agent revealed more details about the case, including those two topics.

“Certainly, in the days to come, more and more information will come out,” said Harry Trombitas, a retired Special FBI Agent.

He added affidavits only contain enough information to support probable cause into a case.

“There’s a danger in putting too much information in because, certainly, if the media or other folks get a hold of it and can see the entire case laid out, that can be an issue for the investigation,” Trombitas said.

According to the criminal complaint, members of the alleged domestic terrorism group held a meeting in Dublin, Ohio, back in June. On Tuesday in federal court, a special agent working the case said Whitmer and Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam were talked about as possible targets.

The agent also said those at the meeting were unhappy with lockdown orders and didn’t like those governors’ handling of the pandemic.

“You can have your beliefs and that, but when it starts crossing a line and moving towards violence, then you’re breaking the law,” Trombitas said.

Trombitas said militia groups are nothing new, but that we’re seeing more activity from the fringes, a concern Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine shared Tuesday.

“We have to be concerned about all of these fringe groups, right or left, whichever side you say they’re on,” he said. “But we have to be very concerned about them.

Many are still wondering where exactly in Dublin the alleged meeting took place. Trombitas said investigators are likely deliberately keeping that information confidential, but it will probably come out at some point.