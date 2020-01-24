Retailer developer applies for space in Delaware’s Glennwood Commons

DELAWARE, OH (WCMH) — A Retail development company has formally applied to fill several spots in Glennwood Commons.

Delaware Councilwoman Lisa Keller posted on Facebook, Thursday, that she can confirm a formal application has been filed to bring more retailers to the city.

A spokesperson with the city of Delaware says that K2 Retail Construction and Development has applied and is responsible for filling the available space with retailers.

K2 has requested legislative approval of a combined preliminary and final development plan for the 14-acre site located at 1180 Sunbury Road.

A rendering from K2 shows a TJ Maxx, an Ulta, Five Below and a Hobby Lobby. It hasn’t been confirmed those are the retailers planned for the site.

The City of Delaware Planning Commission will hear the request at its next meeting on Feb. 5 at 7pm at City Hall.