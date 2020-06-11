Resurgence of Drive-In theaters create options for movie goers

Theaters across Ohio are officially allowed to reopen but that doesn’t mean a lot of them will actually be open immediately. Locally, Grandview and Studio 35 are opening Friday June, 12th to the public. AMC theaters will be opening in July, just in time for some new releases.

But even if the family isn’t quit ready to go to a theater there is a classic form of entertainment that’s pushing the envelope during this unprecedented time.

“This idea came about in early March when we were thinking about a safe reopening and how that would be phased in,” explained Jen Peterson, Chef Executive of Easton Town Center. “With COVID-19, we’re all playing from a new playbook and trying to understand what the future will hold.”

Easton started the Sunset Drive In Theater series the end of May and will run through the beginning of July. “It has been amazing. I mean we were sold out the first few shows. They really appreciate the nostalgia and the fun of a drive in movie.”

And while real theaters were closed, owners of some local theaters looked into the option of a temporary drive in for the community.

“I actually looked into it but it was going to be very very expensive because you need a lot of land,” noted Studio 35 and Grandview Theater co-owner Eric Brembeck. “Drive ins are a fun place to go but when things get back to normal we’ll be okay.”

Brembeck was waiting for the moment he could open his doors to the public. “It’s been a challenge but we’re up to it. We’re small and feisty anyway so what else are you going to do; succeed or fail and we will succeed.”

He explained how the system will work at the theaters once they reopen on Friday. He encourages all guests to book their tickets online. They have a system that will automatically social distance guests to make sure no one is sitting within six feet of each other. He also is skipping rows in the theater so there will be substantially less guests. There is also Plexiglas barriers by the bar. He also said when guests get up from their seats they are required to wear a mask.

“We don’t know if people will come and how long can we go with such reduced capacity? We have a large staff to take care of as well so it’s just all an unknown,” noted Brembeck.

And as he opens his doors, he knows some people won’t be ready to come to the theater so he is glad there are other options right now. “I think it’s great. I like that there are more options to go out and see movies opposed to stay at home and watch Netflix. We’ve all been at home too long we need to get out.”

Studio 35 and the Grandview theater will be playing retro films until new releases are available plus they will start their beer tasting events next week as well. Plus, they just remodeled the top floor and have an additional small theater with a balcony and pizza kitchen.

DRIVE-IN THEATERS:

Sunset Drive-In Series will run until July and they post their showings a few days in advance.

Thursday, June 11 at 8:30PM:13 Going On 30

Friday, June 12 at 8:30PM: The King’s Speech

Friday, June 12 at 11:30PM: Hustlers

Saturday, June 13 at 8:30PM: White Chicks

Saturday, June 13 at 11:30PM: The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert



South Drive-In offers a variety of showings late at night and throughout the summer. Polaris Fashion Place is now offering a free Drive-in for guests for a limited time. They have a list of showings online and also ask you to purchase tickets in advance.

Wednesday, June 10: “The Lego Batman Movie”

Thursday, June 11: “Paddington”

Friday, June 12: “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them”

Saturday, June 13: “Sonic the Hedgehog The Hidden Drive-In, that announces shows on their website and social media pages a few days in advance. Ohio History Connection is offering the Pride of Ohio Drive-In Movie Series.

June 13 – Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark

July 11 – Jurassic Park

August 8 – TBA