Restored 155-year-old American flag flying in the Ohio Statehouse Rotunda

COLUMBUS (WCMH) –A 36-star American flag dating back 155 years is currently on display flying in the Ohio Statehouse. According to local history in newspapers of the day, the original flag flew at the repose of President Abraham Lincoln at the Ohio Statehouse on Apr. 29, 1865.

The flag was one of four flags flying at half-mast over the Ohio Statehouse and Capitol Square, according to the Ohio History Connection, and Chris Matheney, Historic Site Manager with the Capitol Square Review and Advisory Board.

The route of the funeral train carrying the body of the fallen president in Apr. 1865 was similar to the one Lincoln took to Washington, when he was President-elect in 1861. The 88th Ohio Volunteer Infantry escorted the casket in Columbus to the Ohio Statehouse, with thousands of in attendance on the solemn day.

The great-great-grandaughter of David N. Murray, Lt. Colonel Mary K. (Katie) Van Tilburg, discovered the flag boxed up in a dresser drawer, commencing a lengthy process of recovery and restoration. Lt. Colonel Van Tilburg, and Dr. Emmalou Norland and their families presented the flag to the Ohio History Connection on Feb. 26, 2016.

The flag was given to David Nevan Murray of Portsmouth for his contribution to the Union war effort during the Civil War, who turned his iron foundry into a factory to produce cannonballs.

Descendants of his family donated the majestic flag to the Ohio History Connection in 2016, but the flag required restorative work before it could be hung at the Ohio Statehouse.

Murray and family members lent the flag to parades, memorials and special events in Columbus between 1925 and 1945, including the inaugurations of Ohio Governors John W. Bricker and Frank Lausche at the Ohio Statehouse. The flag last hung in the Statehouse Rotunda when President Franklin D. Roosevelt died in 1945.

The flag will be on display through Veterans Day in early November 2020, and then be on “rest” for six months, Matheney said. The flag will be back on display in time for the anniversary of the repose of Lincoln on Apr. 29, 2021, for another six-months interval.