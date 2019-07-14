Restaurant Week Columbus set to begin Monday

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Restaurant Week Columbus, where more than 120 restaurants offer discounts and deals on meals, runs from July 15-20.

This year’s event is presented by (614) Magazine and Marathon Petroleum Corporation and benefits Pelotonia.

Pelotonia is a cancer awareness and fundraising effort. Its ride is spread over several days, this year set to run from Aug. 2-4.

Each participating restaurant will offer a unique menu for a three-course meal, with meals ranging in price from $15 to $40. For a full rundown of menus, click here.

As part of Restaurant Week Columbus, a drawing will be held with the winner picking up a $500 Marathon Gift Card plus dinner for four at five of the participating restaurant week restaurants. Twenty-five other winners will pick up dinner for two at a participating restaurant.

For each unique entry into the contest, $.25 will be donated to Pelotonia up to $5,000.

This year’s participating restaurants are: