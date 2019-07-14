Restaurant Week Columbus set to begin Monday

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Restaurant Week Columbus, where more than 120 restaurants offer discounts and deals on meals, runs from July 15-20.

This year’s event is presented by (614) Magazine and Marathon Petroleum Corporation and benefits Pelotonia.

Pelotonia is a cancer awareness and fundraising effort. Its ride is spread over several days, this year set to run from Aug. 2-4.

Each participating restaurant will offer a unique menu for a three-course meal, with meals ranging in price from $15 to $40. For a full rundown of menus, click here.

As part of Restaurant Week Columbus, a drawing will be held with the winner picking up a $500 Marathon Gift Card plus dinner for four at five of the participating restaurant week restaurants. Twenty-five other winners will pick up dinner for two at a participating restaurant.

For each unique entry into the contest, $.25 will be donated to Pelotonia up to $5,000.

This year’s participating restaurants are:

  • 101 Beer Kitchen – Dublin
  • 101 Beer Kitchen – Gahanna
  • 101 Beer Kitchen – Westerville
  • 94th Aero Squadron
  • Aab India – Bexley
  • Aab India – Grandview
  • Aloft Westerville
  • Alqueria
  • Ambrose and Eve
  • Ampersand Asian Supper Club
  • Asterisk
  • Atlas Tavern
  • Balboa
  • Barcelona
  • Bareburger – Clintonville
  • Bareburger – Columbus
  • Barrel & Boar – Gahanna
  • Barrel & Boar – Westerville
  • Basil Thai – Brewery District
  • Basil Thai – Upper Arlington
  • BBR
  • Beer Barrel Pizza and Grill – Easton
  • Beer Barrel Pizza and Grill – Hilliard
  • Black Point
  • Blue Agave
  • Bon Vie
  • Bonefish Grill – Dublin
  • Bonefish Grill – Polaris
  • Brazenhead – Dublin
  • Brazenhead – Grandview
  • Brewdog – Franklinton
  • Brewdog – Short North
  • Brewdog Dog Tap
  • Brio – Easton
  • Brio – Polaris
  • Bristol Republic
  • Bru Burger Bar – Westerville
  • Buns & Brews
  • Cafe Istanbul – Bexley
  • Cafe Istanbul – Dublin
  • Cafe Istanbul – Easton
  • Cameron’s American Bistro
  • Cantina Laredo
  • Cap City Fine Diner & Bar – Dublin
  • Cap City Fine Diner & Bar – Gahanna
  • Cap City Fine Diner & Bar – Grandview
  • Caribbean Jerks Island Bar & Grille
  • Chile Verde – Polaris
  • Chile Verde – Sawmill
  • Cimi’s Bistro
  • City Barbeque – Arlington
  • City Barbeque – Gahanna
  • City Barbeque – Grove City
  • City Barbeque – Polaris
  • City Barbeque – Powell
  • City Barbeque – Reynoldsburg
  • City Barbeque – Westerville
  • Columbus Fish Market
  • Condado Tacos – Clintonville
  • Condado Tacos – Columbus Commons
  • Condado Tacos – Dublin
  • Condado Tacos – Easton
  • Condado Tacos – Polaris
  • Condado Tacos – Short North
  • Crafty Pint
  • Del Mar SoCal Kitchen
  • Eddie Merlot’s
  • El Vaquero – 161
  • El Vaquero – Delaware
  • El Vaquero – Dublin Rd
  • El Vaquero – Gahanna
  • El Vaquero – Grove City
  • El Vaquero – Hilliard Rome
  • El Vaquero – Olentangy
  • El Vaquero – Pickerington
  • El Vaquero – Polaris
  • El Vaquero – Riverside
  • El Vaquero – Sancus
  • Elevator
  • Everest Cuisine
  • Figlio – Grandview
  • Figlio – UA
  • Final Cut Steak & Seafood
  • Fukuryu Ramen – Dublin
  • Fukuryu Ramen – Upper Arlington
  • G Michael’s
  • Genuwine’s Vintage Dining Restaurant and Wine Bar
  • Gogi Korean BBQ
  • Grandview Cafe
  • Grove City Brewing Co.
  • Hadley’s
  • Harvest Moon
  • Harvey & Ed’s
  • Haveli Bistro
  • Hen Quarter
  • High Bank Distillery
  • Himalayan Grille
  • Hofbrauhaus
  • Hoggy’s
  • Hoof Hearted Brewery and Kitchen
  • Houlihan’s
  • Hubbard Grille
  • Hudson 29 – New Albany
  • Hudson 29 – Upper Arlington
  • Hyde Park-Downtown Columbus
  • Hyde Park-Dublin
  • Hyde Park-Upper Arlington
  • J. Gilberts
  • Knotty Pine Brewing
  • Kyoto Japanese Steakhouse
  • La Scala
  • Legacy Smokehouse – Columbus
  • Legacy Smokehouse – Hilliard
  • Lemongrass
  • Lindey’s
  • Lineage Brewing
  • Los Jimadores
  • M at Miranova
  • Mackenzie River Pizza, Grill & Pub
  • Marcella’s Short North
  • Martini Modern Italian
  • Matt the Miller’s Tavern – Dublin
  • Matt the Miller’s Tavern – Gemini
  • Matt the Miller’s Tavern – Grandview
  • Mazah Mediterranean Eatery
  • McCormick and Schmick’s
  • Mezzo
  • Milestone 229
  • Mitchell’s Steakhouse – Columbus
  • Mitchell’s Steakhouse – Polaris
  • MODA Restaurant + Bar
  • Moretti’s of Arlington
  • Morone’s Italian Villa
  • Nada
  • Napa Kitchen and Bar
  • Nida’s Thai on High
  • Old Mohawk
  • Old Skool BBQ
  • Oscars
  • Oshio
  • Paddock Pub
  • Palle by Moretti’s
  • Pat & Gracie’s – Downtown
  • Pat & Gracie’s – Graceland
  • Pecan Penny’s
  • Polaris Grill
  • Rancho Alegre – Dublin
  • Rancho Alegre – Upper Arlington
  • Red Hook
  • Rodizio Grill
  • Rusty Bucket Restaurant and Tavern – Bexley
  • Rusty Bucket Restaurant and Tavern – Clintonville
  • Rusty Bucket Restaurant and Tavern – Dublin
  • Rusty Bucket Restaurant and Tavern – Easton
  • Rusty Bucket Restaurant and Tavern – Gahanna
  • Rusty Bucket Restaurant and Tavern – Hilliard
  • Rusty Bucket Restaurant and Tavern – New Albany
  • Rusty Bucket Restaurant and Tavern – Upper Arlington
  • Rusty Bucket Restaurant and Tavern – Westerville
  • Rusty Bucket Restaurant and Tavern – Worthington
  • Sexton’s Pizza
  • Smith & Wollensky
  • Smoked on High
  • Soulshine Tavern & Kitchen
  • South Village Grille
  • Spaghetti Warehouse
  • Spagio
  • Ted’s Montana Grill
  • Ted’s Montana Grill – Easton
  • Texas De Brazil
  • The Avenue Steak Tavern – Dublin
  • The Avenue Steak Tavern – Grandview
  • The Barn at Rocky Fork Creek
  • The Boat House at Confluence Park
  • The Bogey
  • The Crest Gastropub – Clintonville
  • The Guild House
  • The Half Pint – Arena District
  • The Half Pint – Marysville
  • The Half Pint – Worthington
  • The Keep Kitchen & Liquor Bar
  • The Market Italian Village
  • The Melting Pot
  • The Pearl
  • The Rail
  • The Refectory
  • The Table
  • The Walrus Kitchen & Public House
  • The Wine Bistro – UA
  • The Wine Bistro – Westerville
  • The Wine Bistro – Worthington
  • Top Steak House
  • Trillium Kitchen & Patio
  • Union Cafe
  • Vino Vino
  • Wolf’s Ridge

