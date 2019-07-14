Restaurant Week Columbus set to begin Monday

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Restaurant Week Columbus, where more than 120 restaurants offer discounts and deals on meals, runs from July 15-20.
This year’s event is presented by (614) Magazine and Marathon Petroleum Corporation and benefits Pelotonia.
Pelotonia is a cancer awareness and fundraising effort. Its ride is spread over several days, this year set to run from Aug. 2-4.
Each participating restaurant will offer a unique menu for a three-course meal, with meals ranging in price from $15 to $40. For a full rundown of menus, click here.
As part of Restaurant Week Columbus, a drawing will be held with the winner picking up a $500 Marathon Gift Card plus dinner for four at five of the participating restaurant week restaurants. Twenty-five other winners will pick up dinner for two at a participating restaurant.
For each unique entry into the contest, $.25 will be donated to Pelotonia up to $5,000.
This year’s participating restaurants are:
- 101 Beer Kitchen – Dublin
- 101 Beer Kitchen – Gahanna
- 101 Beer Kitchen – Westerville
- 94th Aero Squadron
- Aab India – Bexley
- Aab India – Grandview
- Aloft Westerville
- Alqueria
- Ambrose and Eve
- Ampersand Asian Supper Club
- Asterisk
- Atlas Tavern
- Balboa
- Barcelona
- Bareburger – Clintonville
- Bareburger – Columbus
- Barrel & Boar – Gahanna
- Barrel & Boar – Westerville
- Basil Thai – Brewery District
- Basil Thai – Upper Arlington
- BBR
- Beer Barrel Pizza and Grill – Easton
- Beer Barrel Pizza and Grill – Hilliard
- Black Point
- Blue Agave
- Bon Vie
- Bonefish Grill – Dublin
- Bonefish Grill – Polaris
- Brazenhead – Dublin
- Brazenhead – Grandview
- Brewdog – Franklinton
- Brewdog – Short North
- Brewdog Dog Tap
- Brio – Easton
- Brio – Polaris
- Bristol Republic
- Bru Burger Bar – Westerville
- Buns & Brews
- Cafe Istanbul – Bexley
- Cafe Istanbul – Dublin
- Cafe Istanbul – Easton
- Cameron’s American Bistro
- Cantina Laredo
- Cap City Fine Diner & Bar – Dublin
- Cap City Fine Diner & Bar – Gahanna
- Cap City Fine Diner & Bar – Grandview
- Caribbean Jerks Island Bar & Grille
- Chile Verde – Polaris
- Chile Verde – Sawmill
- Cimi’s Bistro
- City Barbeque – Arlington
- City Barbeque – Gahanna
- City Barbeque – Grove City
- City Barbeque – Polaris
- City Barbeque – Powell
- City Barbeque – Reynoldsburg
- City Barbeque – Westerville
- Columbus Fish Market
- Condado Tacos – Clintonville
- Condado Tacos – Columbus Commons
- Condado Tacos – Dublin
- Condado Tacos – Easton
- Condado Tacos – Polaris
- Condado Tacos – Short North
- Crafty Pint
- Del Mar SoCal Kitchen
- Eddie Merlot’s
- El Vaquero – 161
- El Vaquero – Delaware
- El Vaquero – Dublin Rd
- El Vaquero – Gahanna
- El Vaquero – Grove City
- El Vaquero – Hilliard Rome
- El Vaquero – Olentangy
- El Vaquero – Pickerington
- El Vaquero – Polaris
- El Vaquero – Riverside
- El Vaquero – Sancus
- Elevator
- Everest Cuisine
- Figlio – Grandview
- Figlio – UA
- Final Cut Steak & Seafood
- Fukuryu Ramen – Dublin
- Fukuryu Ramen – Upper Arlington
- G Michael’s
- Genuwine’s Vintage Dining Restaurant and Wine Bar
- Gogi Korean BBQ
- Grandview Cafe
- Grove City Brewing Co.
- Hadley’s
- Harvest Moon
- Harvey & Ed’s
- Haveli Bistro
- Hen Quarter
- High Bank Distillery
- Himalayan Grille
- Hofbrauhaus
- Hoggy’s
- Hoof Hearted Brewery and Kitchen
- Houlihan’s
- Hubbard Grille
- Hudson 29 – New Albany
- Hudson 29 – Upper Arlington
- Hyde Park-Downtown Columbus
- Hyde Park-Dublin
- Hyde Park-Upper Arlington
- J. Gilberts
- Knotty Pine Brewing
- Kyoto Japanese Steakhouse
- La Scala
- Legacy Smokehouse – Columbus
- Legacy Smokehouse – Hilliard
- Lemongrass
- Lindey’s
- Lineage Brewing
- Los Jimadores
- M at Miranova
- Mackenzie River Pizza, Grill & Pub
- Marcella’s Short North
- Martini Modern Italian
- Matt the Miller’s Tavern – Dublin
- Matt the Miller’s Tavern – Gemini
- Matt the Miller’s Tavern – Grandview
- Mazah Mediterranean Eatery
- McCormick and Schmick’s
- Mezzo
- Milestone 229
- Mitchell’s Steakhouse – Columbus
- Mitchell’s Steakhouse – Polaris
- MODA Restaurant + Bar
- Moretti’s of Arlington
- Morone’s Italian Villa
- Nada
- Napa Kitchen and Bar
- Nida’s Thai on High
- Old Mohawk
- Old Skool BBQ
- Oscars
- Oshio
- Paddock Pub
- Palle by Moretti’s
- Pat & Gracie’s – Downtown
- Pat & Gracie’s – Graceland
- Pecan Penny’s
- Polaris Grill
- Rancho Alegre – Dublin
- Rancho Alegre – Upper Arlington
- Red Hook
- Rodizio Grill
- Rusty Bucket Restaurant and Tavern – Bexley
- Rusty Bucket Restaurant and Tavern – Clintonville
- Rusty Bucket Restaurant and Tavern – Dublin
- Rusty Bucket Restaurant and Tavern – Easton
- Rusty Bucket Restaurant and Tavern – Gahanna
- Rusty Bucket Restaurant and Tavern – Hilliard
- Rusty Bucket Restaurant and Tavern – New Albany
- Rusty Bucket Restaurant and Tavern – Upper Arlington
- Rusty Bucket Restaurant and Tavern – Westerville
- Rusty Bucket Restaurant and Tavern – Worthington
- Sexton’s Pizza
- Smith & Wollensky
- Smoked on High
- Soulshine Tavern & Kitchen
- South Village Grille
- Spaghetti Warehouse
- Spagio
- Ted’s Montana Grill
- Ted’s Montana Grill – Easton
- Texas De Brazil
- The Avenue Steak Tavern – Dublin
- The Avenue Steak Tavern – Grandview
- The Barn at Rocky Fork Creek
- The Boat House at Confluence Park
- The Bogey
- The Crest Gastropub – Clintonville
- The Guild House
- The Half Pint – Arena District
- The Half Pint – Marysville
- The Half Pint – Worthington
- The Keep Kitchen & Liquor Bar
- The Market Italian Village
- The Melting Pot
- The Pearl
- The Rail
- The Refectory
- The Table
- The Walrus Kitchen & Public House
- The Wine Bistro – UA
- The Wine Bistro – Westerville
- The Wine Bistro – Worthington
- Top Steak House
- Trillium Kitchen & Patio
- Union Cafe
- Vino Vino
- Wolf’s Ridge