Restaurant week begins in Columbus

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
steak_399037

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus is home to an incredible amount of delicious restaurants.  

Everywhere you turn, you’re bound to find a locally owned food establishment with a little flair. This week is a great chance to get out and support a local restaurant here in Columbus. 

Restaurant Week is here ready to tempt your taste buds! You can enjoy 3-course meals at more than 120 of Columbus’ best restaurants this week for a fraction of the cost.  

Prices of the menus will range from $15 to $40 and they recommend you make reservation. 

The last day of restaurant week is this Saturday. 

For more information visit: https://614now.com/restaurant-week

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools