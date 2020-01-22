Restaurant week begins in Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus is home to an incredible amount of delicious restaurants.

Everywhere you turn, you’re bound to find a locally owned food establishment with a little flair. This week is a great chance to get out and support a local restaurant here in Columbus.

Restaurant Week is here ready to tempt your taste buds! You can enjoy 3-course meals at more than 120 of Columbus’ best restaurants this week for a fraction of the cost.

Prices of the menus will range from $15 to $40 and they recommend you make reservation.

The last day of restaurant week is this Saturday.

For more information visit: https://614now.com/restaurant-week