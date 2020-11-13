Restaurant and bar owners fear another shutdown

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio Governor DeWine has given bars and restaurants a one week notice saying if COVID-19 numbers don’t go down, then businesses will have to shut down.

But after a two-month shutdown earlier this year, some are wondering if they can survive another one.

Like so many other businesses, Kitchen Social shut down their dining room in March, adapting to a carry-out model and making the most of their reduced capacity since May.

“It was never an option to not make it work,” said Brian O’Malley, a partner at Kitchen Social. “We’re at 50 percent, maybe less than 50 percent if you count all the seats, but we’ve been good. It’s been a mix of carry-out and dine-in business for us.”

But that could change with another shutdown looming.

The timing of the governor’s warning couldn’t be worse for the business. They’re starting construction next week on a patio enclosure just so guests could stay warm and still dine in.

“If he could, give us a call on Monday because we’re supposed to start construction on Tuesday. That would be very helpful,” O’Malley said. “You couldn’t pay me enough to have to be the guy to make those decisions. I feel for the people who make those decisions and we work with the health department here to make sure we’re making all good decisions for everybody that’s dining in our restaurants, and we support whatever it is we need to do on our side to help get through this.”

The manager of Plank’s Bier Garten also says he understands something needs to be done. He’s just not sure a shutdown is the solution.

“I’d hate for anything to shut down but if it doesn’t go back the other direction, I understand what they’re doing. Hopefully it doesn’t get to that point. I don’t want to deal with it again to be honest with you. I don’t think the public does too. They need things to do and places to go and eat,” said Dan Plank. “If they’re in a business situation, than we got to keep an eye on them. We can make money and they can have a safe night out.”

Plank says he’s seen many bars and customers in the Columbus area following the mandates but says he’s also seen restaurants and bars in rural counties not taking many, if any, precautions at all.

“If I’m going to a place, I’m a guest of those people. They should abide by what we ask them to do,” he said. “If they don’t like it, they can go down the street. I don’t care. We don’t need business that bad to where someone’s going to get sick from it.”