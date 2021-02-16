Responsibility, fines for snow removal explained

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — While many have been hard at work shoveling and brushing off cars, there’s a lot of snow that still hasn’t been cleared.

Depending on where that snow is, it could come with a punishment.

According to Columbus City code, residents are required to clear the snow on sidewalks in front of their property, or face a fine up to $100.

A spokesperson for the mayor’s office said there is nothing in the code specific to storm sewers, but it is the property owners responsibility to keep gutter lines clear.

The Columbus Fire Department will dig out fire hydrants not visible or accessible, but is reminding people who have hydrants in their front yards to make sure they’re clear from snow. There’s no fine if you don’t shovel it out, but doing so is good for safety.

Finally, snow on top of cars.

You don’t want to be that driver who has snow flying off your car into another one. There’s no state law specifically about removing snow from the top of the car, but there is one against driving a vehicle that “is in such unsafe condition as to endanger any person.”

Ohio State Highway Patrol said that citation can be related to snow on a vehicle and in Franklin County, could result in a fine of more than $150.