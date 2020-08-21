Resources to promote social justice and racial understanding

LANCASTER, Ohio (WCMH) — On Aug. 20, detectives with the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office, Ohio Homeland Security Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, U.S. Marshall’s Office, and Columbus Division of Police conducted a traffic stop in the area of North Hamilton Road and Wagner Road.

During the traffic stop, authorities arrested Dai’zhon Maddox in connection to the July 26 murder of Devante Strickland.