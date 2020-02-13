Resources improving at Ohio State for sexual assault victims

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)- Sexual assault is an issue that has plagued campus’ across the country, illustrated by the arrest of two former Ohio State Football players.

Ohio State groups worked on Thursday to help victims of sexual assault know they are not alone.

Student Advocates for Sexual Health Awareness is hosting “Sex Week” with varying events around campus this week.

On Thursday, they wanted to address the darker side of sex on campus and make students and victims aware of the campus resources according to the Student Advocates for Sexual Health Awareness.

OhioHealth Sexual Assault Response Network is a new program this year and they say its purpose is to give students access to public and emotional support services for free.

They continued to say it’s important that people are aware of where to report a sexual assault and will help navigate the legal system.

If you experience a sexual assault you can reach out to OhioHealth SARNCO at (614)-267-7020.