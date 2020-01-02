Resolve to be a lifesaver at the annual NBC4 WNCI Blood Give-In

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH/Red Cross) — This year resolve to be a lifesaver and be part of one of the largest blood drives of the year in Central Ohio! The American Red Cross, WCMH NBC4 and WNCI 97.9 FM are teaming up to invite you to the annual Blood Give-In Blood Drive.

Come to donate and receive :

A free Red Cross long-sleeved T-shirt

Food from Subway

A coupon for a free ice cream cone from Graeters Ice Cream

Treats from Nothing Bundt Cakes

A discount oil change coupon from Midas (while supplies last)

New Location!

Columbus Airport Marriott just off I-670

Tuesday, January 7

7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Blood donors of all types are needed. Those with types O, A negative and B negative blood are encouraged to make a Power Red donation at this blood drive. Power Red donors give a concentrated dose of red blood cells during a single donation, allowing them to maximize their impact.

“This time of year, it’s important to remember that medical conditions and emergencies which require blood don’t stop for the holidays. In the first weeks of the new year, we often don’t see enough blood donors to maintain a stable blood supply for patients. We are asking people to resolve to be a lifesaver by giving blood to start your 2020.” Rodney Wilson, communications manager for the Red Cross Central Ohio Blood Services Region.

Every two seconds in the United States blood is needed to respond to patient emergencies, including accident and burn victims, heart surgery and organ transplant patients, and those receiving treatment for leukemia, cancer or sickle cell disease. The Red Cross must collect more than 13,000 blood and platelet donations every day for the patients at about 2,500 hospitals nationwide.

This blood drive comes at a time of the year when the Red Cross typically sees a decline in the number of donations being made. Winter is a challenging period to ensure a stable blood supply. Inclement weather and cold and flu season can keep even the most dedicated blood donors away from giving a regular donation. Due to these challenges, January has been declared National Volunteer Blood Donor Month each year since 1972 to remind the community that the need for blood is constant and every day.