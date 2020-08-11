Residents march in Linden in effort to curb violence

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Twenty-two years ago, Maria Patterson’s son was shot and killed.

Now, she’s going through that pain again, this time, as a grandmother.

Wednesday night, Patterson’s grandson Thazje was shot and killed on Seymore Avenue, making him the 17th homicide in just 30 days.

On Monday, a group of activists marched through the streets of Linden pleading with people to put down the guns.

They even asked people to join and stand against the violence taking over their neighborhood.

The message was clear: every life is worth living, and the community needs to come together to get it across to the younger people.

“We’re going to continue to come together because that is what it’s going to take for us to turn our community around, and we’re not turning our community around to be pushed out,” said march organizer Adrienne Hood. “We are turning our community around so that we are safe here in our community.”

Organizers said better resources, education, and jobs will help families support themselves and they believe that will also help curb the systemic violence that happens in certain communities in Columbus.