Residents fight affordable housing project in south Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A south Columbus community is concerned over new neighbors possibly moving in.

The Community Housing Network plans to build apartments for the homeless on an empty lot on Lockbourne Road.

Some people in the area are working to put a stop to the plan.

People with substance abuse and mental illness will be the ones living in the units.

The apartments will sit next to a daycare and be close to a school and a library, in the Southfield blocks off Lockbourne Road.

Some residents worry that this location is too close to children.

Robert Patterson, with the Marion Franklin Area Civic Association, doesn’t want it in his neighborhood.

“All we asked them to do was put it on hold or put it on delay and go look at other places. Think about the children around,” said Patterson.

Patterson is livid that city council’s latest decision to vote in favor of the affordable apartments, which are expected to be built by 2022 if all goes as planned with funding for the project.

The Marion Franklin Area Civic Association has been fighting against the plan since hearing about it.

“We’ve got a daycare center next door. We have a recreation center next door. Young girls walk up and down here every day. We have a library right up the street. We have a high school right behind us. What is going to stop them from messing with someone?” asked Patterson.

Samantha Shuler is the CEO of the Community Housing Network, the group responsible for the operation of the apartments.

“There is a single entry and exit point and everybody has to check in,” Shuler said. “Anyone who is a guest has to leave their ID. So there is that security. In addition, we have cameras all around the exterior and the interior. And then closed-circuit monitors that the front desk is watching at all times.”

She said as for a nearby bus stop, there will be cameras there as well and a security guard at the stop for the first six months the apartments are open.

“The people that are gonna be living here, they live independently, they know how to follow rules and be good neighbors,” Shuler said. “They sign a lease just like anyone who rents. We have to make sure as part of that model, we have individually tailored on-site services for them 24/7, 365, including case management.”

Patterson isn’t convinced. He said he will continue fighting in hopes that this project will never see the light of day.

“Look at the community,” he said. “What are you gonna say if something happens to one of the children? ‘Oh we sorry?’”

The Marion Franklin Area Civic Association held a meeting Tuesday to discuss the apartments.