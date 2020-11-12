Researchers collecting experiences of those involved in summer protests in Columbus

File – In this June 2, 2020 file photo, demonstrators march past the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus, Ohio, protesting the death of George Floyd, who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day, May 25. Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther announced Tuesday, June 16, 2020 that police will be prohibited from using tear gas and limited in using pepper to disperse peaceful protests and demonstrations in the city. (AP Photo/Andrew Welsh-Huggins, File)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Researchers at Ohio State who are conducting an outside study of how the city of Columbus handled summer protests are seeking information from those may have witnessed or been part of events.

Individuals who want to participate have two ways they can contact researchers at Ohio State’s John Glenn College of Public Affairs. They can call 800-678-6552 or visit columbusaar2020.org. They will then be contacted by a study team member to schedule an interview over Zoom or in person.

Information will be kept confidential so that it cannot be connected back to any individual.

“We will take extensive steps to protect the confidentiality of people who agree to participate in the research study,” said Dr. Trevor Brown, dean of the College of Public Affairs. “Our goal is to gather as much information as possible about the protests of this summer and use this information to undertake an objective assessment that leads to constructive recommendations.”

The research team includes experts in civil rights, law enforcement, organizational behavior, First Amendment rights, social media and public policy. The team will produce a report analyzing the city’s effectiveness in preparing for and handling the protests, including an evaluation of the balance struck between public safety and freedom of speech. It also will include recommendations for how the city can improve its response to future protests.

Researchers are focusing on the period of heaviest protest activity, from May 28 to July 19.

“The goal is to improve the City’s response to any future protests, particularly in terms of the crucial balance between public safety and freedom of expression,” the website reads.

The report was requested in July by Mayor Andrew Ginther, City Attorney Zach Klein and City Council President Shannon Hardin. It is expected that it will be completed and submitted to city council early next year.