COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Rescues and vendors from around central Ohio will showcase adoptable dogs at the Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center.

The event is Saturday, June 4 from noon until 3 p.m., and the event is free and open to the public. The FCDS is running an $18 adoption special during that time as well. Visitors can find dogs like two-year-old Addie. She is a pit bull mix weighing 47 pounds and is mostly black with a patch of white on her neck.

Addie is a shelter favorite who looks forward to her caretaker’s attention and enjoys learning commands when treats are available. She is a calm dog that has been at the FCDS since the beginning of April.

FCDS recent statistics

129 dogs left the building between May 23 and May 30 – 73 dogs have gone to their foster-to-adopt home, and 56 dogs were adopted

181 dogs are currently available for adoption.

All dogs that have been available for adoption for more than 14 days can be adopted for just $18, which is the price of a dog license.

Here is a list of some other dogs available this weekend.

Addie Age: 2 Years

Breed: Pit Bull Mix

Weight: 47.4 Ibs

Size: Large

Primary Color: Black

Secondary Color: White

Sex: Spayed Female Shelter Favorite

Go-Getter



Wilson Date In Shelter: 3/25/2022

Age: 8 Years, 10 Months

Breed: Pit Bull Mix

Sex: Neutered Male

Weight: 64 Ibs

Size: Large

Primary Color: Brown

Secondary Color: White Housebroken

Crate-Trained

No Cats

No Dogs

Go-Getter

Senior Favorite

Recommend Kids 12+

Nemo Date In Shelter: 12/19/2021

Age: 1 Year 4 Months

Breed: Pit Bull Mix

Weight: 46.8 Ibs

Size: Medium

Primary Color: Black Brown

Secondary Color: White

Sex: Neutered Male OK with Dogs

Shelter Favorite

Busy Bee

Foster Me!

Katana Date In Shelter: 11/18/2021

Age: 3 Years 9 Months 2 Weeks

Breed: Pit Bull Mix

Weight: 58 Ibs

Size: Large

Primary Color: Brown

Secondary Color: White

Sex: Spayed Female Shelter Favorite

Busy Bee

Kids 12+

No other dogs

