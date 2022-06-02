COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Rescues and vendors from around central Ohio will showcase adoptable dogs at the Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center.
The event is Saturday, June 4 from noon until 3 p.m., and the event is free and open to the public. The FCDS is running an $18 adoption special during that time as well. Visitors can find dogs like two-year-old Addie. She is a pit bull mix weighing 47 pounds and is mostly black with a patch of white on her neck.
Addie is a shelter favorite who looks forward to her caretaker’s attention and enjoys learning commands when treats are available. She is a calm dog that has been at the FCDS since the beginning of April.
FCDS recent statistics
- 129 dogs left the building between May 23 and May 30 – 73 dogs have gone to their foster-to-adopt home, and 56 dogs were adopted
- 181 dogs are currently available for adoption.
- All dogs that have been available for adoption for more than 14 days can be adopted for just $18, which is the price of a dog license.
Here is a list of some other dogs available this weekend.
Addie
Age: 2 Years
Breed: Pit Bull Mix
Weight: 47.4 Ibs
Size: Large
Primary Color: Black
Secondary Color: White
Sex: Spayed Female
Shelter Favorite
Go-Getter
Wilson
Date In Shelter: 3/25/2022
Age: 8 Years, 10 Months
Breed: Pit Bull Mix
Sex: Neutered Male
Weight: 64 Ibs
Size: Large
Primary Color: Brown
Secondary Color: White
Housebroken
Crate-Trained
No Cats
No Dogs
Go-Getter
Senior Favorite
Recommend Kids 12+
Nemo
Date In Shelter: 12/19/2021
Age: 1 Year 4 Months
Breed: Pit Bull Mix
Weight: 46.8 Ibs
Size: Medium
Primary Color: Black Brown
Secondary Color: White
Sex: Neutered Male
OK with Dogs
Shelter Favorite
Busy Bee
Foster Me!
Katana
Date In Shelter: 11/18/2021
Age: 3 Years 9 Months 2 Weeks
Breed: Pit Bull Mix
Weight: 58 Ibs
Size: Large
Primary Color: Brown
Secondary Color: White
Sex: Spayed Female
Shelter Favorite
Busy Bee
Kids 12+
No other dogs