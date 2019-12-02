Reports of rape at Ohio State increase again in 2019

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The number of rapes reported on the Columbus campus of The Ohio State University has steadily increased since 2015. An NBC4 review of 2019 campus crime reports show the number will be up again this year.

Since 2015, the university has made a concerted effort to prevent sexual assault and to raise awareness of how to get help and how to report an assault.

According to the university’s annual crime reports, there were 56 reported rapes on campus in 2016, 72 in 2017 and 93 in 2018.

A review of campus crime logs for 2019 reveals 103 rapes reported through November including 15 in October and 10 in November.

A campus climate survey conducted this year shows a growing percentage of Ohio State students know where to make a report of sexual assault or misconduct and how the university defines sexual assault and misconduct.

In a statement, the university says that since 2015, it has:

Strengthened the sexual misconduct policy

Instituted ongoing awareness initiatives to promote a culture of shared respect and responsibility

Introduced mandatory training for preventing and responding to sexual misconduct

Increased the number of advocates available to support students

Isaac Bensignor, and engineering major, says he believes the training programs are good for the campus community. “…because they have people more comfortable acknowledging that something uncomfortable happened to them, something against their wishes occurred and they’re willing to speak up about it and get the resources that are available to them to be helped,” Densignor said.