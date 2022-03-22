(WCMH) — The statewide tornado drill for Ohio has been canceled, per the Franklin County Emergency Management and Homeland Security.

The drill was scheduled to take place on Wednesday at 9:50 a.m. as part of Severe Weather Awareness Week.

The Franklin County EMA stated the cancellation was due to the “increased potential for severe weather across the state.”

Furthermore, the test was canceled to “avoid confusion due to the Storm Prediction Center upgrading the convective outlook to “slight” for a large portion of Ohio.”

Thunderstorms are in the forecast tomorrow. Some could be strong to severe. I'll time it out coming up on @NBC4i at 4 p.m. #OHwx pic.twitter.com/NiyntnO2qS — Liz McGiffin ☈ (@MetMcGiffin) March 22, 2022

A new date for the drill has not been announced.