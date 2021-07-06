Report: Two Bellefontaine women charged after filming TikTok prank on PA highway

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ/WCMH) — Two Ohio women were charged after driving on a central Pennsylvania interstate holding a “help” sign in their window for a TikTok prank, according to a police report.

According to the report, Chelsea Clay, 25, and Erin Steed, 28 of Bellefontaine, were driving eastbound on Interstate 80 June 29 when police received calls about a woman holding a “help” sign in the window, looking distraught.

After locating the vehicle, Pennsylvania troopers were told the two were filming a video as a joke for TikTok and no one was actually in danger.

Both were charged with disorderly conduct.