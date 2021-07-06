Report: Two Bellefontaine women charged after filming TikTok prank on PA highway

Local News

by: Bill Shannon

Posted: / Updated:

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ/WCMH) — Two Ohio women were charged after driving on a central Pennsylvania interstate holding a “help” sign in their window for a TikTok prank, according to a police report.

According to the report, Chelsea Clay, 25, and Erin Steed, 28 of Bellefontaine, were driving eastbound on Interstate 80 June 29 when police received calls about a woman holding a “help” sign in the window, looking distraught.

After locating the vehicle, Pennsylvania troopers were told the two were filming a video as a joke for TikTok and no one was actually in danger.

Both were charged with disorderly conduct.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

Get severe weather email alerts

Don't Miss

Local News

New Columbus Police chief says proactive measures coming to stop violence

Updated Morning Forecast: July 6, 2021

Grove City family celebrates 13-year-old's "spineaversary" following battle with scoliosis

Fans gather in Arena District to remember Matiss Kivlenieks

CDC reports 99 percent of COVID-19 deaths are unvaccinated people

One person dead following crash near OSU campus

More Local News