Report: Ride operator won’t get fined in fatal fair accident

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — On Friday the Ohio Department of Agriculture released its final report about the fatal accident at the Ohio State Fair this summer.

In the investigative summary ODA Director David Daniels said the ODA was choosing not to fine or revoke the license of Amusements of America, the owners of the Fireball ride. That statement was made in an interoffice memorandum that went out in October.

That memorandum said Amusements of America and the Fireball were in compliance with requirements with Ohio law at the time of the inspection, but said Amusements of America failed to immediately file an accident report within 24 hours.

The ODA cited Amusements of America’s lack of history of paperwork violations as a reason it would not fine or revoke its license.

18 year old Tyler Jarrell was killed and seven others seriously injured when the ride broke apart in the air at the Ohio State Fair July 26th.

Dutch manufacturer, KMG, said the cause of the accident was excessive corrosion of a support beam.