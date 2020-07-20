Report: Ohio among least cooperative states when it comes to wearing masks

(WCMH/WWLP/AP)– Ohio residents are among the least cooperative citizens when it comes to wearing a face mask to prevent the spread of COVID-19, according to a new study.

An analysis conducted by Survival at Home, a website dedicated to survival and disaster preparedness, used geotagging data on Twitter to track several mask-related hashtags over the last 30 days. The hashtags, tracked in each state, included #nomask#burnyourmask#nomasks#antimask, and #iwillnotcomply. Over 150,000 tweets were analyzed.

Top 10 states of anti-mask wearing activity:

  1. Arizona
  2. Nevada
  3. Florida
  4. Idaho
  5. Maine
  6. Missouri
  7. Wyoming
  8. South Carolina
  9. Ohio
  10. Montana

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said on NBC’s “Meet the Press” on Sunday that he is still considering a statewide mask mandate.

On Thursday, the Republican governor ordered Ohio residents in 19 counties including almost 60 percent of the population to wear a mask in public.

DeWine said Ohio did a great job at the beginning of the pandemic, but now the state is headed in the wrong direction.

