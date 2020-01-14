Report: Body of missing Port Clinton teen Harley Dilly has been recovered

PORT CLINTON, Ohio (WCMH/WJW) — Police tell a Cleveland TV station the body of missing Port Clinton teen Harley Dilly has been recovered.

Sources confirmed that Dilly’s body was found to TV station WJW in Cleveland.

No further details were released. Police in Port Clinton have scheduled a press conference at noon to give an update on the case.

There was a heavy police presence near the home of 14-year-old Harley Dilly Monday night.

Port Clinton police dispatch said investigators searched an unoccupied house on East 5th Street, which is across the street from the Dilly home.

Harley was last seen leaving his house on the morning of Dec. 20. He did not make it to school that day.

Over the past few weeks, the FBI, Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the U.S. Marshals Service have aided the Port Clinton Police Department in the investigation. Volunteers also organized a search for the missing teen.