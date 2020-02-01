Report: A culture of misogyny, sexual harassment by top execs at Victoria’s Secret

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – NOVEMBER 21: Shoppers walk past a Victoria’s Secret store along the Magnificent Mile on November 21, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. According to the parent company L Brands, sales dropped 7 percent at Victoria’s Secret stores open for at least a year during the latest quarter compared with the same period last year. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A new report from The New York Times details a culture of misogyny and sexual harassment by top executives at Victoria’s Secret, a company run by Columbus-based L Brands and its chief executive, Les Wexner.

According to the New York Times, Ed Razek, L Brands’ chief marketing officer at the time of the alleged complaints, was the subject of repeated complaints about inappropriate behavior toward Victoria’s Secret models.

Razek, according to sources interviewed by the Times, would try to kiss the models, ask them to sit on his lap, and even allegedly touched one model’s crotch before the 2018 Victoria’s Secret fashion show.

Wexner, according to the report, was told about Razek’s behavior, at which point some of the women who complained said they faced retaliation. One model stated the company stopped hiring her after she complained about Razek’s behavior.

NBC4 reached out Saturday to a Wexner family spokesperson who declined to comment on the Times’ report.

The article states it interviewed more than 30 current and former executives, employees, contractors, and models.

Razek left L Brands in August 2019. According to reports this week, Wexner is considering the possibility of stepping aside as CEO of L Brands as well as selling the Victoria’s Secret brand. A spokesperson for L Brands declined to comment on the report this week.

Wexner has been tied to financier Jeffrey Epstein, an alleged child sex predator and human trafficker who died via suicide in prison in August 2019.

Epstein worked as Wexner’s personal finance manager and was given power of attorney over Wexner’s financial affairs in 1991.

Wexner is on the record calling Epstein’s behavior “abhorrent” and “something that we would all condemn.”

Wexner has been allegedly tied to an incident of sexual assault by Epstein on a property Wexner owned with his wife in New Albany in 1996. Wexner has denied any knowledge of the alleged assault at his home.