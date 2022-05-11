COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — In conjunction with Ohio Tourism Day at the Ohio Statehouse, the Department of Development’s TourismOhio branch released its 2021 economic impact numbers.

TourismOhio reported its second-best year ever with $47 billion in visitor spending, second only to 2019’s $48 billion. The Wednesday announcement shows a 22% rebound from the height of 2020 pandemic restrictions, according to the state agency.

That $47 billion supported 411,000 jobs in Ohio’s five tourism regions: northwest, northeast, central, southwest, and southeast.

On the west lawn of the Ohio Statehouse Wednesday, dozens of Ohio-based tourism groups from those five regions showcased what the Buckeye State has to offer from the shores of Lake Erie, up and down the Ohio River through Appalachia, and everything in between.

“Whether you’re looking to do things a little low-key, whether you’re a foodie and you’re looking to explore different food scenes, really quite frankly what’s great about Ohio is just the variety of things to do,” said Ohio Department of Development Director Lydia Mihalik. “Ohio is a great place to visit because it’s easy to get to, but it’s also a really easy place to travel around. And there’s so much to see and to do from traveling up to Amish Country or from traveling down to the Ohio River.”

CLICK HERE for more on Ohio tourism.