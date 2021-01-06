Rep. Troy Balderson won’t join efforts to challenge election results

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Rep. Troy Balderson said he will not join the efforts of some Republicans in Congress to challenge and possibly overturn the outcome of the presidential election.

Balderson is a Republican whose district includes parts of Franklin and Delaware counties and all of Licking County. In a statement Wednesday morning, hours before Congress was scheduled to meet, he said the Constitution only permits Congress to count Electoral College votes and declare the winner.

“There is no final step in this process that allows Congress to intervene in the outcome,” Balderson said. “Congress is charged with counting the Electoral College votes and declaring that the person having the greatest number of Electoral College votes shall serve as President.”

Balderson said he has supported Trump and his agenda. Some fellow Republicans, including Rep. Jim Jordan — whose district includes Union County — said they will challenge the outcome that Trump lost re-election to Democrat Joe Biden. After Trump unsuccessfully pressed legal challenges in several states, the final step in the election process before Biden’s inauguration on Jan. 20 is Congress declaring the winner.

Here is Balderson’s full statement: