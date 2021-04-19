Rep. Steve Stivers announces he will resign from Congress

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Rep. Steve Stivers, whose congressional district includes sections of Columbus as well as all of Fairfield, Madison and Pickaway counties, announced Monday that he will resign his position in Congress next month.

Stivers said in a news release he will resign effective May 16 to become President and CEO of the Ohio Chamber of Commerce.

For the past decade, it has been my honor and privilege to serve the people of Ohio's 15th Congressional District. Throughout my career, I've worked to promote policies that drive our economy forward, get folks to work, and put our fiscal house in order. — Steve Stivers (@RepSteveStivers) April 19, 2021

The best part of this job has been making a positive difference in the lives of constituents. I'm grateful to the people of #OH15 for putting their trust in me to represent them in the halls of Congress; it has been one of the biggest honors of my life. — Steve Stivers (@RepSteveStivers) April 19, 2021

“The best part of this job has been making a positive difference in the lives of constituents,” Stivers said. “I am grateful to the people of Ohio’s 15th Congressional District for putting their trust in me to represent them in the halls of Congress; it has been one of the biggest honors of my life.”

Stivers’ move ends speculation that he may join the Republican field to replace Rob Portman in Senate. Portman has announced that he will retire. Already, former state treasurer Josh Mandel and former state party chairman Jane Timken, among others, have announced their candidacies.

In the House, Stivers served on the Financial Services Committee and the the Subcommittee on Housing, Community Development, and Insurance. He was first elected to Congress in 2010.

“Throughout my career in public service, I’ve worked to promote policies that drive our economy forward, get folks to work, and put our country’s fiscal house in order,” Stivers said. “That is why I am looking forward to this new opportunity with the Ohio Chamber of Commerce, where I can continue my efforts to support free enterprise and economic growth here in Ohio.”

Stivers is a Columbus resident.