Rep. Joyce Beatty says she will not seek senate seat in 2022

In this Nov. 6, 2018, file photo, Rep. Joyce Beatty, D-Ohio, speaks to the audience during the Ohio Democratic Party election night watch party in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio’s congressional districts were drawn for incumbent safety, but four-term Rep. Beatty drew a Democratic challenger from the left in Morgan Harper in House District 3. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Rep. Joyce Beatty, a Democrat whose congressional district includes most of Columbus, said Tuesday that she will not seek a seat in the U.S. Senate in 2022.

Beatty issued a statement saying that she intends to continue her work in the U.S. House rather than running in the primary for the seat being vacated by Rob Portman, a Republican.

In a statement, Beatty said: “I’m honored by the overwhelming support to run for Ohio’s United States Senate seat, but I have determined that I can have the greatest impact in the district, state and nation by building on my work as Congresswoman and Chair of the Congressional Black Caucus. I promise to be actively engaged and will campaign to make sure our next Senator shares my commitment to fight for Ohio families, small businesses, women and communities of color — and equally as passionate about eradicating inequities in healthcare, our economy, and social justice system.”

On the Democratic side, Rep. Tim Ryan and former state health director Amy Acton are believed to be most interested in the seat. Among Republicans, former state treasurer Josh Mandel has said he will run and former state Republican Party chairman Jane Timken is believed to be considering a run.