Rep. Joyce Beatty calls deputy who shot Casey Goodson Jr. a ‘murderer’

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — As FBI agents spent a third day in the neighborhood where Casey Goodson Jr. lived, an Ohio congresswoman labeled the Franklin County Sheriff’s deputy who shot and killed him a “murderer.”

Joyce Beatty, a Democrat whose district includes most of Columbus, sent a letter to outgoing U.S. Attorney General William Barr on Thursday in which she wrote, “Although a routine reality when Black in America, Mister Goodson’s murderer was one of the very individuals who swore to protect and serve him and his family.”

Goodson, 23, was shot on Dec. 4 as he was returning home from the dentist, family say. He apparently drove past a group of U.S. Marshals, who were in the area on an unrelated operation. What happened next varies from accounts by law enforcement and Goodson’s family.

Law enforcement say Goodson was seen waving a gun. Officers followed him several blocks before there was a verbal confrontation. Goodson then pointed a weapon at Franklin County deputy Jason Meade, who was part of the marshal’s detail. Meade then fired at Goodson.

Family say that Goodson had a permit to carry a concealed weapon, but that he was returning home with sandwiches and attempting to unlock a door at his residence when he was shot. His death was witnessed by several family members.

The uncertainty of the case has drawn attention locally and nationwide. The FBI is investigating whether Goodson’s constitutional rights were violated, and that agency is part of U.S. Department of Justice, run by Barr.

In her letter, Beatty said she intends to review the findings and to work with “congressional colleagues to make systemic, long-term changes to the operations of police departments nationwide.”

In response, Meade’s attorneys wrote, in part: “As criminal defense attorneys, we do not have the luxury of leaping to a conclusion before an investigation has even begun. We work to protect our clients’ constitutional, procedural and statutory rights regardless of station in life, gender, political views, employment, race creed and sexual orientation.”

Meanwhile in the Northland neighborhood of Columbus where the shooting occurred, FBI agents were seen photographing and measuring the road.