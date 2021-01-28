Rep. Jim Jordan says he will seek reelection in House, not bid for Portman’s seat

FILE This Oct. 22, 2015 file photo shows U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, on Capitol Hill. Two men who were wrestlers at Ohio State University in the 1990s say Jordan isn’t being truthful when he says he wasn’t aware of allegations team doctor Richard Strauss was groping male wrestlers, NBC reported Tuesday, July 3, 2018. […]

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Rep. Jim Jordan, an outspoken Republican who has represented Ohio’s Fourth District since 2006, said Thursday that he will seek reelection in the House in 2022 and not go after the Senate seat being vacated by Rob Portman.

A Jordan spokesperson told Cleveland.com:

“[Jordan] is solely focused on representing the great people of Ohio’s Fourth District, and will not be running to fill the seat of retiring Senator Rob Portman. Mr. Jordan believes at this time he is better suited to represent Ohioans in the House of Representatives, where as the top Republican on the Judiciary Committee, he can advance an America first agenda, promote conservative values, and hold big government accountable.”

Portman announced on Monday that he would not seek reelection, citing the difficulty of working across the aisle in Congress, among other issues.

Jordan is perhaps Ohio’s best-known Republican in Washington, a frequent guest on political talk shows. And has has risen to become the ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee.

Jordan has been a staunch supporter of Donald Trump, backing the former president before and after the election as Trump asserted unproven claims of voter fraud. Days before leaving office, Trump awarded Jordan the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Although Jordan has won reelection in his home district every year since 2008, he has been dogged by questions in recent years about whether he knew about sexual abuse allegations against Dr. Richard Strauss from his days as an assistant wrestling coach at Ohio State from 1987 to ’95. It may have proved harder for him to avoid those questions in a statewide race.