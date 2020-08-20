Rep. Jim Jordan fires up Ohio supporters at opening of Trump campaign headquarters

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio Congressman Jim Jordan predicts President Donald Trump will carry the State of Ohio with a 10 point margin of victory.

Jordan was in Westerville Thursday to help open the official Ohio headquarters for the Trump/Pence campaign. As he has done since the very beginning of the administration, Jordan was echoing the words, claims and accusations of Donald Trump.

Jordan’s views on key issues are indistinguishable from Trump’s.

“You saw what Goodyear put out yesterday? It’s acceptable to have Black Lives Matter, but it is unacceptable to have Blue Lives Matter,” said Jordan, speaking of Trump’s calls to boycott and Ohio company. “My guess is the vast majority of employees at Goodyear say ‘What?'”

On the Post Office slowdown, Jordan said, “Everything failed, so now the latest thing is oh, shazam, let’s talk about the Post Office. “

On claims Donald Trump incites division, Jordan said, “They are the ones dividing the country and they have been out to get this president since the get go. That’s the real division here.”

NBC4’s Colleen Marshall asked Jordan about a just-released report from the Republican-controlled Senate Intelligence Committee, which concluded the Trump campaign did send information to Russian agents, and Russia is still interfering in the U.S. election.

“Kevin Clinesmoth, an FBI lawyer pleaded guilty to lying to a federal court so the FBI could spy on a presidential campaign. I’d love to have you guys write about that,” responded Jordan.

Pressed about continued interference, Jordan said, “Well, we’re always concerned about that, But unfortunately, in today’s world, that happens. There are bad players out there.”

On stage, Jordan condemned Democrat governors for COVID hysteria, and without naming DeWine, RINOS, Republicans In Name Only.

The crowd cheered at the idea of Jordan in the governor’s office with Trump in the White House.

“Who’s going to go vote for Biden? Who even knows if Biden is going to survive until November?” said Jordan.