Rep. Beatty issues statement on shooting death of Casey Goodson Jr.

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Congresswoman Joyce Beatty issued a statement Monday afternoon on the shooting death of Casey Christopher Goodson, Jr.

“Like many in the community, I am at a loss of words over the killing of Casey Christopher Goodson, Jr. The circumstances surrounding his tragic death are upsetting and extremely unsettling because too many Black men in our community are dying or are the victims of unjustifiable, excessive force from the very people sworn to protect and serve all of us. I join Casey’s family, friends, and the entire community in demanding accountability and seeking justice for his senseless killing.” Rep. Joyce Beatty

Beatty represents Ohio’s 3rd Congressional District, which includes much of Columbus. She was recently elected Chair of the Congressional Black Caucus in the 117th Congress.

Goodson was shot and killed Friday by Franklin County Deputy Jason Meade. According to the sheriff’s office, Meade is currently assigned to the United States Marshal’s Service Fugitive Task Force, a role he was in at the time of the shooting.

According to the U.S. Marshals Service, Meade was at a home on Estates Place searching for a fugitive. While on the scene, the Marshals Service said a man drove by them, waving a gun.

Several officers followed the man and when they caught up to him, commanded him to drop the weapon. As the suspect began to pull his gun, Meade fired, hitting the suspect, according to the marshals’ office.

Family members of Goodson have disputed this account of what happened, and retained a law firm over the weekend.