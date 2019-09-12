Rent your spare room, get help with chores

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus is looking for creative ways to deal with a rapidly growing population and a shortage of affordable housing.

The latest is an intergenerational home-sharing program called Nesterly that allows older homeowners to rent a spare bedroom to a younger guest.

The Central Ohio Area Agency on Aging (COAAA) has partnered with Nesterly, a home-sharing website that started in Boston in 2017, to launch Nesterly Central Ohio.

In a news release announcing the program, COAAA said Nesterly “empowers hosts to earn extra income, receive help for simple household chores and develop lasting friendships with their guests.”

The online program provides a multi-step screening process, comprehensive background checks, customizable rental agreements, and ongoing customer support.

“Guests come from a diverse pool of community members, who may be graduate students or young professionals seeking affordable housing and connection with another generation,” according to the press release.



Nesterly founder and CEO Noelle Marcus said the company is thrilled to make Columbus the second market for the program.

“There are an estimated 27,000 spare bedrooms in the homes of baby boomers around Columbus,” Marcus said. “There’s so much potential in Columbus to build intergenerational connections for residents who are looking for a mutually beneficial living environment.”

Local residents who are interested in participating can apply online.