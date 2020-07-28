Remembering former NBC4 anchor John Ivanic

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The NBC4 newsroom lost a beloved friend and the city of Columbus lost one of its greatest champions on Monday, with the death of former reporter/anchor John Ivanic.

John worked with us for nearly a decade until he left the newsroom behind in 2007 to work for then Columbus council member, Andrew Ginther. Most recently, John was the Assistant Director of Public Works for the city of Columbus, but he could have been called the unofficial mayor of the city.

Everyone knew him and he was forever celebrating all that is good about Columbus. He loved the Crew, he loved the restaurants, he loved the festivals, and he loved the friends with whom he shared it all. He was a diehard Cubs fan and would eagerly bend your ear about his beloved alma mater, Northern Illinois University.

Those of us who worked with John appreciated his ability to uncover stories that were vital to the city’s interests and report them in a concise and significant way. But that is not the reason you were happy to see him walk into the newsroom. You just knew he was going to deliver a low-key but hysterical quip no matter the topic of the conversation.

He shared the anchor desk with both Holly Hollingsworth and Candice Lee, and each of them today recounted his kindness and lasting friendship. Holly reminded all of us about the importance of keeping in touch with old friends. “Having learned in the last few hours that I won’t get another chance to chat with one of those old friends, I’m reminded how valuable those little moments are.”

John heard from dozens of friends on Sunday when he posted a year-old picture of himself in a hospital bed, happily marking the one year anniversary of heart surgery. He had taken a long walk and was grateful to be healthy, and grateful to those who loved him, writing “Thanks to all who helped/supported/encouraged during this journey.” He got dozens of loving replies. On the final day of his life he was celebrating friendship and connecting with people who mattered to him. Somehow, that feels right.

John was 52 years old and is survived by his longtime soulmate, Jenny Horn and two grown children.