Remembering a special WWII veteran on Memorial Day

GROVEPORT, Ohio (WCMH) — Don Jakeway of Johnstown was one of central Ohio’s most decorated military veterans. He died last November at the age of 96.

Jakeway was a World War II paratrooper who was dropped behind enemy lines just prior to the Normandy invasion.

He received the Bronze Star four times, along with nearly two dozen other honors for his service.

A celebration of his life had been planned for late April at Motts Military Museum in Groveport.

“Well, then, of course, the pandemic broke out and everything changed,” said Warren Motts of the Motts Military Museum. “We had to cancel the whole thing and it was a shame because a lot of people wanted to come and recognize the fact of what Don had done.”

Motts said there are no plans to reschedule the event.

“Don Jakeway bristled at the idea that he was a military hero,” Motts said. “He said the heroes are those who didn’t come back alive, and so, Memorial Day was always special for Jakeway.”

Jakeway said as a paratrooper, every day was a battle. He was among those who were dropped behind enemy lines hours just prior to the Normandy invasion on June 6, 1944.

“He jumped in the dark, 19-year-old kid, coming down in the dark, he’s got hand grenades, plastic explosives, all kinds of stuff on him, and they’re shooting at him,” Motts said.

The museum display includes Jakeway’s jacket, dog tags, and trench knife. There is also a photograph with his best friend John Giocomelli, who was killed when the two men were caught, side by side, in an explosion.

“Don had a hard time with it and he said to me many times, ‘I don’t know why I lived and so many of the other guys didn’t,’” Motts said.

Asked last year about his service, Jakeway was, as always, humble.

“I’m just very proud to be an American, period,” he said.