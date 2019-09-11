Remembering 9/11 victims: “it was the way my brother lived, not the way he died”

COLUMBUS, OH (WCMH)– Barbara Mills wears a bracelet with her brother’s name on it nearly everyday, so he is always with her.

“My brother Doug Cherry was one of the victims of the World Trade Center. He died in the south tower,” Mills said. “I think it’s always important to remember what happened on that day, to remember the day after, and the love of country and family and community that was so profound in the days following 9/11 2001.”

Mills came in from Beavercreek, Ohio, Wednesday, joining dozens of Columbus first responders, along with politicians, veterans, and others who gathered at the National Veterans Memorial and Museum. The Columbus Police and Fire Pipes and Drums played somberly ahead of prayers and words from city leaders.

My mother has always said, it was the way my brother lived, not the way he died that she wanted to be remembered and and Doug was a loving, giving, happy, joyful person. Barbara Mills

“We grew up very simply. Our family went to church, flew the flag, and we loved our country, and we volunteered,” Mills added. “Those are the things Doug exemplified as an adult, and those are the things we tried to carry forward in his name.”

Doug Cherry’s family is making sure the father of three will never be forgotten.