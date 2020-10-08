Remains of woman killed by Ohio serial killer in Marion County returned to family

MARION, Ohio (WCMH) — Dana Lowrey’s remains were returned to her family in Louisiana on Thursday. Lowrey was Ohio serial killer Shawn Grate’s first known murder victim.

Lowrey’s remains were discovered on Victory Road in Marion in March 2007, approximately 10

months after she disappeared while working in Marion.

Marion County Prosecuting Attorney Ray Grogan and Marion County Sheriff Tim Bailey returned Lowrey’s remains to her family.

“Dana is home to be near her family,” Grogan said. “She was a 23-year-old mother of

two small children. Dana’s children and family deserve to have her close by and I am hopeful

that Sheriff Bailey and I were able to give them some measure of comfort from this nightmare

tragedy.”

Grate pleaded guilty in September 2019 to aggravated murder, kidnapping, tampering with

evidence and abuse of a corpse in Marion County. He was sentenced to life without the

possibility of parole plus 16 years.

Grate has also been sentenced to death for murdering two women in Ashland County. That

sentence is being appealed. He also pled guilty to aggravated murder in Richland County.

“Marion County Sheriff Tim Bailey and his team worked tirelessly to bring Dana’s killer to

justice,” Grogan added. “Ultimately, it was the sheriff’s relentless pursuit of both Dana’s

identity, and Shawn Grate’s identity, a pursuit that lasted more than 12 years, that led to Grate’s

prosecution.”