Remains of Ohio soldier who died in Korean War buried in Ross Co.

BAINBRIDGE, OH (WCMH) — The remains of Army Cpl. Robert L. Bray of Chillicothe were laid to rest, Wednesday, in Bainbridge.

The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency says Bray was a member of Company C, 1st Battalion, 34th Infantry Regiment, 24th Infantry Regiment in the summer of 1950. He was reported missing on July 20, 1950 near Taejon, South Korea, and declared dead on Dec. 31, 1953.

Bray’s sister, Cleo Jones was just 10 years old when her brother joined the army.

“The only thing I can remember about him is he loved to pole vault,” says Jones.

The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency says Bray’s remains were accounted for on June 6, 2019.

Jones says Bray begged his mother to let him join the army, despite him only being 17 years old at the time.

“And she blamed herself for signing the papers to let him go in. And he wasn’t in no time until war broke out and then he was killed right away,” said Jones.

During the ceremony, Wednesday, several people stopped to pay their respects to Bray, who was buried on what would have been his 88th birthday.

Bray was identified following 2018 testing of remains initially declared unidentifiable that were transferred to the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Hawaii in the 1950s.

Jones says she bought the plot next to Bray.

“That helps me to know that I’ll be near him when I pass.”