Religious leaders comment on arrest and charges of Adam Coy

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Faith leaders from around Columbus are sharing their thoughts following the indictment of former CPD officer Adam Coy.

Many have been calling for change since the shooting death of Andre’ Hill.

Bishop Timothy Clarke says this a sobering and sad moment, not a moment to celebrate, rather it’s to address painful realities in our culture.

“We now know that two families are going to be devastated by this,” he explained, saying this grand jury indictment is doing two things: providing a path for justice for the Hill family but also pain for the family of Adam Coy if he’s found guilty under the law.

“This is a moment of sober assessment it is a critique and analysis of where we are as a city and where we want to go what we dream of for this city,” Clarke said.

That indictment came down Wednesday. Coy was the officer who fired his gun in the shooting that killed Andre’ Hill.

“Again, you have to cross each hurdle as it comes and the most important hurdle to get this case before a court has happened and it’s huge and it’s happened relatively quickly in the scheme of how justice rolls itself out,” said Rev. Dr. Tim Ahrens.

He wants this case to be heard in court, saying it’s important to remember Hill throughout the proceedings.

“My concern is, in fairness to Mr. Coy, we do not lose sight of the death of an innocent man we get wrapped up in the narrative is this fair to the shooter to the officer and we lose track of the fact that a person who should be celebrating this month, Black History Month, is dead,” said Ahrens.

Clarke says many in the community may feel divided by what’s happening, and that pain is part of growing as a whole.

“Stay focused on the larger picture it isn’t about personal wins and losses, it isn’t about my position, it’s about what’s best for our future for our children and our grandchildren it’s about what’s best for tomorrow and what Columbus can become,” said Clarke.